ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

OBITUARY: Christopher ‘Chris’ Dale Johnson

By Jennifer Haley
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mr. Christopher ‘Chris’ Dale Johnson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, he was 46 years old. He was a native of Nashville...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Emma ‘Jean’ Arnold

Mrs. Emma ‘Jean’ Arnold of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, she was 87 years old. She was born in Wartrace, TN to the late David Daniel and Lalah Travis Bryson. Mrs. Arnold retired from State Farm as a secretary. She was a member of Third Baptist Church. Mrs. Arnold enjoyed taking care of her family and being involved in their interests. Each spring, she got flowers to put in her yard for the summer.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Dr. Thomas Raymond VanDervort

Dr. Thomas Raymond VanDervort passed away on Thursday, April 14th, 2022, he was 88 years old. Thomas (Tom) was born on August 22nd, 1933 in Fort Myers, Florida. At the age of nine, he and his family moved to Bristol, TN. After graduating high school in 1952, Tom enlisted and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany, where he worked as a radio intercept operator. There he developed a passion for international relations, learned the German language, and met Elsa Wolf, whom he married on September 15th, 1956.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Obituaries

Carl "Tennessee" Dillard, 79, resident of Potts Camp, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday , March 12, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Dillard will be at 2 PM Tuesday, March 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. John Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Ingomar Cemetery.
NEW ALBANY, MS
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Ruby Lee Holub

Mrs. Ruby Lee Holub passed away at her residence on Friday, April 15, 2022, she was 85 years old. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Ruby worked for Rich’s for 31 years and also taught baking classes at MTSU for many years. She was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr's wife, Mary Jane Thomas, dead

Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music star Hank Williams Jr., has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, Florida, to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital. Reports about her death differ about Thomas' age. She was in her late 50s or early 60s.
JUPITER, FL
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Belinda Kay King ‘Kathy’ Daniel

Belinda Kay King ‘Kathy’ Daniel, Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, “Nana” and Friend March 21, 1947 – April 15, 2022. Early this Good Friday morning, April 15, 2022, at 3:50 am, Kathy Daniel, (75 years) passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, TN after battling Parkinson’s Disease for over a decade. She was surrounded by loving family and friends to the end.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Johnson
Person
Dale Johnson
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jeffery Edwards

Mr. Jeffery Edwards passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 10, 2022, he was 38 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked with concrete flooring. Jeffery was preceded in death by his father, Frankie Edwards. He is survived by his mother, Frances (Jerry) Robinson;...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Deborah Jean Dixon

Deborah Jean Dixon of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022, she was 71 years old. A native of Lawrence County, TN, she was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Elizabeth Thigpen Hardiman. She spent most of her life in Tennessee, but growing...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: David Charles Burnham

David Charles Burnham passed from this earth on April 19, 2022, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. He was born in Morrison, IL on January 14, 1959. He graduated from Morrison High School in 1977, and from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa in 1981. David worked...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy