OBITUARY: Christopher ‘Chris’ Dale Johnson
Mr. Christopher ‘Chris’ Dale Johnson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, he was 46 years old. He was a native of Nashville...rutherfordsource.com
