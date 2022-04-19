ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Audio: House passes bill to cut unemployment benefits to as little as 8 weeks

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri could cut unemployment benefits to as little as eight weeks. The state House has passed a bill that would base the amount of time someone could get...

www.kttn.com

