OBITUARY: Norma Sue Bowen

Dr. Thomas Raymond VanDervort passed away on Thursday, April 14th, 2022, he was 88 years old. Thomas (Tom) was born on August 22nd, 1933 in Fort Myers, Florida. At the age of nine, he and his family moved to Bristol, TN. After graduating high school in 1952, Tom enlisted and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany, where he worked as a radio intercept operator. There he developed a passion for international relations, learned the German language, and met Elsa Wolf, whom he married on September 15th, 1956.

