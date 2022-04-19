ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Norma Sue Bowen

By Jennifer Haley
 2 days ago
Norma Sue Bowen of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, she was 68 years old. A native of Murfreesboro, she is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Bowen...

#Obituary
