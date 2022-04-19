ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry, sunny Wednesday ahead for New York City

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Meteorologist Darryl Green says a cool and sunny Wednesday is in New York City's forecast.

Wednesday will see breezy conditions throughout the day as temperatures reach into the mid- to upper-50s.

Thursday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s.

Friday will be mild and mostly sunny, with temperatures that could reach the low-70s.

Saturday and Sunday will both consist of cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid-50s to the low-60s.

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Cool and breezy under a mostly sunny sky, highs from the mid to upper-50s.

THURSDAY: Cool and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds, highs from the upper-50s to the low-60s.

FRIDAY (Earth Day): Mild and mostly sunny, highs from the mid-60s to the low-70s.

SATURDAY: A cooler day under a mostly cloudy sky, highs from the mid-50s to the low-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, highs from the mid-50s to the low-60s.

