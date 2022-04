While it may seem like a lot of work, someone could get this car back to working condition and we’d like to see it happen. Barn finds are some of the most extraordinary things in the automotive community because of their opportunity to provide the ultimate adventure for any car enthusiast willing to get their hands dirty. Some of the world's rarest classic Mustangs, Camaros, etc., were discovered after years of sitting in an abandoned barn or field, allowing the vehicles to get back on the road when everyone else thought their life of driving was over. This redemption has been applied to thousands of vintage cars in the past, but it isn't every day we get to see such a rare Mopar like this one show up in a barn. This car is one of the rarest-optioned Polaris offered in 1961, and now it's getting a new chance to conquer the road.

BUYING CARS ・ 28 DAYS AGO