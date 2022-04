PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — $120 million. That’s the amount of money Pennsylvania is set to receive from the feds to help rebuild after Hurricane Ida left behind devastation last summer. The owner of Pizzeria L’Angolo on Main Street in Manayunk says it took four months and $30,000 of his own money to reopen after flooding and damage left by Hurricane Ida. “Inside it was about 6 foot. It was right here right on top of the oven. I’ve never seen it like this, I’ve been in Manayunk for long time,” owner Guido Abbate said. Eyewitness News was there back in September, finding much of...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO