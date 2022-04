PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s reimplemented mask mandate is about to face its first immediate legal challenge. A lawsuit filed over the weekend was just one-upped by attorneys now asking the Commonwealth Court to grant an emergency injunction to suspend the city’s indoor mask policy. As of Monday, masks and face coverings are once again required in businesses and restaurants in Philadelphia. BREAKING: The attorney who filed suit against Philadelphia, its mayor & health commissioner over masking on Saturday, tells me he’ll be filing for an emergency injunction asking the Commonwealth Court to immediately suspend the city’s indoor mask mandate. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO