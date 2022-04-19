Fire Alert: Pleasant cool down arrives tonight

Southwest Florida will be treated to a brief stint of some cooler temperatures overnight tonight, as lows drop in the low 60s in most of the region overnight.

The cooler temps are back for tonight thanks to a drop in the humidity and a northern breeze that has been with us all day. Remember that when the weather is set up in such a manner, the wildfire threat tends to increase, so tonight and tomorrow especially, be aware of the risk and do what you can to prevent any wildfires from starting.

Our weather for the remainder of the work week will be trending warmer. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 80s and low 90s by Thursday, with nighttime lows dropping into the mid and upper 60s by the end of the week as well.

Unfortunately, rain opportunities will be minimal for us until we bring back some isolated by the upcoming weekend.