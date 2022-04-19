Montco Residents Support Increases in Real Estate Densities to Address Housing Crunch

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- Walton, a land asset management and global real estate investment company with US$3.4 billion under management, is actively utilizing its land acquisition strategy in the hottest residential markets in the U.S. to support homebuilders as they respond to the highest home demand in history. With a goal of acquiring approximately 12,000 additional acres—space for more than 34,000 new homes—to add to its 2021 acquisitions and sales, Walton is planning for an even stronger year in 2022 as builders continue to aggressively search for suitable land in an extremely tight land market.

