ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Montco Residents Support Increases in Real Estate Densities to Address Housing Crunch

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Accessory dwelling unit (ADU) examples, shown in pink, in relation to their traditional home orientations. The majority of Philadelphia-area residents around Montgomery County have voiced support for “modest densification” measures in residential neighborhoods. In short, they favor residential real estate arrangements that allow multi-residential housing on a single building lot. Manny...

montco.today

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Walton Land Acquisition Strategy Supporting Homebuilders With a Projected 12,000 Acres in Hottest Residential Real Estate Markets in the U.S.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- Walton, a land asset management and global real estate investment company with US$3.4 billion under management, is actively utilizing its land acquisition strategy in the hottest residential markets in the U.S. to support homebuilders as they respond to the highest home demand in history. With a goal of acquiring approximately 12,000 additional acres—space for more than 34,000 new homes—to add to its 2021 acquisitions and sales, Walton is planning for an even stronger year in 2022 as builders continue to aggressively search for suitable land in an extremely tight land market.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Montgomery County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Montgomery County, PA
Business
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Residential Real Estate#Zillow
Axios

House hunt: What $300K gets you in Dallas real estate

The median home sale price in Dallas is $325,500, up 19% year over year, according to the latest from MetroTex. State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are three options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods:. 2444 Wilma...
DALLAS, TX
Mercury

Pottstown rejects $6M in funding to replace lead piping

POTTSTOWN — Apparently there’s no such thing as a “lead pipe cinch” for the Pottstown Borough Authority when it comes to replacing lead piping. Hoping to avoid debt and find other funding, the authority voted Tuesday to decline more than $6 million in state funding to replace lead water lines to older homes and reduce exposure to lead.
POTTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown endorses plans for proposed townhome development project

NORRISTOWN – Plans for a proposed residential development project on Green Valley Road took a step forward Tuesday as members of the Norristown Municipal Council endorsed a preliminary/final land development plan. While a one-story ranch with a detached garage now stands on 1421 Green Valley Road, according to municipal...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WHYY

New senior housing in Strawberry Mansion hailed as example worth repeating

A new senior housing facility in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia is being touted as a shining example of how to provide affordable housing for older residents. The Susquehanna Residences on Fletcher Street stands on the site of a former equestrian facility, whose former owner is now one of the residents. The building’s 78 units were subsidized by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which allocated $6.5 million to help cover construction costs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers – Meridian Bank

Headquartered in Malvern, Meridian Bank is an innovative community bank that provides a comprehensive array of financial services to businesses, professional practices, and individuals. In addition to a broad-based commercial lending portfolio, specialties include SBA lending, commercial and consumer real estate financing, residential mortgages, private banking, cash management, and electronic payments processing.
MALVERN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy