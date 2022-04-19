Montco Residents Support Increases in Real Estate Densities to Address Housing Crunch
Accessory dwelling unit (ADU) examples, shown in pink, in relation to their traditional home orientations. The majority of Philadelphia-area residents around Montgomery County have voiced support for “modest densification” measures in residential neighborhoods. In short, they favor residential real estate arrangements that allow multi-residential housing on a single building lot. Manny...montco.today
Comments / 0