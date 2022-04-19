ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Democratic Senate hopeful Morgan Harper sees room to work with Republicans on antitrust laws and other takeaways from her Today in Ohio interview

By Seth A. Richardson, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Morgan Harper, a Democrat running for Senate, said despite the partisan gridlock currently plaguing Washington, she could envision herself working with Republicans on issues such as antitrust laws. Harper, a former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau attorney, is considered the more liberal candidate in the Democratic primary...

Jason Bryant
2d ago

I saw a debate with her & Josh Mandell. she kept dodging questions, played the race card victim, and refused to shake his hand at the end of it. and she's gonna work with republicans? until when. her feelings are hurt, or someone says something she cant answer for?

