Tenev stated that Dogecoin’s throughput is about 40 transactions per second, based on a 1MB block size and a minute block time. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev believes Dogecoin is capable of becoming the “future currency of the internet.” In a Twitter thread posted on April 14th, the Robinhood CEO explained how Dogecoin could become the currency of both the internet and the people. Tenev discussed the possibilities in a thread of 12 posts, which has since gained the crypto community’s attention.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO