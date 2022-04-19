Grammy winners take the stage in Athens

pacifica quartet

A Grammy award winner performs this evening in Athens.

Recognized for its virtuosity, exuberance, and daring repertory choices, the 2021 Grammy Award-winning Pacifica Quartet has achieved international recognition as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today.

Formed in 1994, the ensemble quickly won chamber music’s top competitions, including the 1998 Naumburg Chamber Music Award.

For its first appearance for UGA Presents, the quartet is joined by the brilliantly multifaceted Anthony McGill, Principal Clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, who impressed Athens audiences in his 2016 Ramsey Hall debut.

The program includes the Clarinet Quintet (2018) by rising Black American composer, pianist, and educator James Lee III.

· PROKOFIEV: String Quartet No. 2 in F major, Op. 92

· JAMES LEE III: Clarinet Quintet

· BRAHMS: Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op. 115

Tuesday, April 19 at 7:30pm

Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall 230 River Road, Athens, GA 30605

