Mavs Even Series Against Utah Jazz

The Milwaukee Bucks walked out of Fiserv Forum on Wednesday with a brutal loss against the Chicago Bulls, who just never stopped fighting. The bigger news came after the game when head coach Mike Budeholzer announced a huge update on Khris Middleton:. Recovery time for an MCL sprain can take...
With another disappointing season behind them, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiting, and plotting, for ways to improve the state of the roster. Barring some kind of miracle, there really isn't much they can do to drastically change the team. Still, they hope a package of intriguing young players (Talen...
In just 2 games, the Boston Celtics are showing the Brooklyn Nets why they were rated as the NBA's top defense this season. In the series so far, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been struggling, and head coach Steve Nash has yet to find a working solution. After the...
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CST. For many residents in North Texas, however, will struggle to find the game on TV. Here's why.
The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
J.R. Smith went to the NBA immediately following his high school graduation in 2004. The two-time NBA champion was a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Hornets, but also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers during his 16-year career. After a...
Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has done a full practice on Wednesday and is ready for Game 3 of the playoffs. He suffered an injury back in the regular season and was slowly getting back in the training. He said he was "feeling good" after the practice on Wednesday. "We...
DeMarcus Cousins offered some extremely harsh comments about one of his former teams. Cousins is currently with the Denver Nuggets, which is the second team for whom he has played this season (Milwaukee was the other). Cousins also played for two seasons before that. Even though he is now on...
Master P is throwing his name into the ring for the Los Angeles Lakers' vacant head coaching position. The hip-hop mogul, whose real name is Percy Miller, made a pitch to Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss in an interview with TMZ Sports. "They need some alpha males over there. Can't...
While they often say that beggars can’t be choosers, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to be both. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein said this week in a post to his Substack page that the Lakers are not likely to accept a trade with the Charlotte Hornets centered around Gordon Hayward in exchange for Westbrook. Stein also indicates that the Lakers may be more interested in Hornets guard Terry Rozier to headline a potential Westbrook return package.
Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo recently gained some bulletin board material when he wasn’t even named a finalist for this season’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Adebayo called the snub disrespectful, and he’ll surely use it as motivation going forward. It’s not the first time he’s...
Luka Doncic has been sidelined for the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks‘ playoff series against the Utah Jazz. However, he could return to the court as early as this Thursday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there’s optimism that Doncic will return for Game...
The OKC Thunder just finished an abysmal season, and there could be many more to come. Still, team GM Sam Presti has high hopes for the future. Not long ago, the team was competing for Championships with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden in the early 2010s. Eventually, they paired Westbrook with Paul George.
This NBA offseason, things are going to get very expensive for the Dallas Mavericks. They have the max contract kicking in for Luka Doncic and agreed to a new contract with Dorian Finney-Smith during the offseason. But, there is still plenty of work to do this offseason when it comes to the roster.
Earlier this week rapper T-Pain posted an expletive-laced rant on TikTok after noticing ticket sales for his upcoming Dallas concert date were less than what he'd hoped for. “Dallas, what are you doing? ... I wore cowboy hats many times. I used to raise horses. I feel like I’m part of the city, you know? I’ve worn a cowboy hat or two, you know what I’m sayin’? Both regular cowboy and Dallas Cowboys, I’ve done both! WTF!”
