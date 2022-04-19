Mavs Even Series Against Utah Jazz

While they often say that beggars can’t be choosers, the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to be both. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein said this week in a post to his Substack page that the Lakers are not likely to accept a trade with the Charlotte Hornets centered around Gordon Hayward in exchange for Westbrook. Stein also indicates that the Lakers may be more interested in Hornets guard Terry Rozier to headline a potential Westbrook return package.

