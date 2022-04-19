ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Mostly sunny skies, breezy winds

By Kahtia Hall
WPTV
 2 days ago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tomorrow-Thursday, comfortable weather with low humidity...

www.wptv.com

WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC4

Sunny skies with record spring warmth ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve, Utah! So far this week, each day has been warmer than the last and that trend will continue. For Thursday, daytime highs will run about 5-10 degrees warmer in most locations compared to Wednesday. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KFOR

Expecting sunny skies this afternoon with milder temps and less wind!

Here’s your OKC Metro temperature trend hour by hour forecast for Thursday. After a cold start with some areas below freezing temps will warm to near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies this afternoon!. Notice with the later sunset temps stay milder longer! Less wind too! The warm up continues through this weekend with temps warming into the 70s! #okwx.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
WPTV

Sunny skies and low humidity continue for Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A late season cold front has ushered in beautiful weather across South Florida for the next several days. Thanks to high pressure and a northwesterly flow aloft we'll see cooler than normal temperatures and very dry air dominating our weather pattern through at least early next week.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
KITV.com

Saturday weather: Enhanced showers for some spots, breezy winds weakening and veering

PUKALANI, MAUI (KITV4) – Clouds and showers shift east clearing skies for most of Hawai’i. Saturday, showers will be likely for Maui County and the island of Hawai'i. Expect windward rains in the morning with a few afternoon showers leeward. For Kaua’i and O’ahu expect sunny skies with lower rain chances. Lows will range from 65 to 71 degrees with trades at 10 to 20 mph.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
ABC Action News

Forecast: Sunny skies this weekend

Expect mostly sunny skies all weekend with comfortable temps and humidity. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s along the coast, with upper 70s and low 80s inland.
ENVIRONMENT
KCBD

Lower wind speeds, sunny skies expected for Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More wind, dust and few showers and sprinkles over the area again today. Tomorrow, finally some relief from the wind as northwest winds should remain in the 15-25 mph range for most of the day. Thursday will also be sunny and much warmer with daytime highs...
LUBBOCK, TX
KMBC.com

A chilly but mostly sunny Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City gets cool and dry conditions this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and near 50 Sunday. Warmer temperatures will great the greater KC area early next week. T-storm chances return Tuesday evening into Wednesday. WEATHER IMPACT: Tuesday Evening through Wednesday will...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDSU

A mostly sunny and mild Thursday

The front that brought us the severe weather yesterday has moved well to the east bringing showers, thunderstorms, strong winds and the potential for severe weather to the eastern seaboard of the United States. Thursday: Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild day with a light breeze, a...
ENVIRONMENT

