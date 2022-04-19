Mostly sunny skies, breezy winds

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve, Utah! So far this week, each day has been warmer than the last and that trend will continue. For Thursday, daytime highs will run about 5-10 degrees warmer in most locations compared to Wednesday. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. […]
Here’s your OKC Metro temperature trend hour by hour forecast for Thursday. After a cold start with some areas below freezing temps will warm to near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies this afternoon!. Notice with the later sunset temps stay milder longer! Less wind too! The warm up continues through this weekend with temps warming into the 70s! #okwx.
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
AN extreme blizzard has buried seven horses in almost three feet of snow - and more wild weather is set to hit parts of the US this Easter. A stalled weather front is set to bring thunderstorms to parts of Louisiana and Georgia while temperatures could plunge to a bitter 26F in North Dakota.
A new storm system will sweep through the region bringing scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, rain, and showers. Saturday, April 9 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s. The system is expected to arrive in the mid-afternoon Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which noted...
More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A late season cold front has ushered in beautiful weather across South Florida for the next several days. Thanks to high pressure and a northwesterly flow aloft we'll see cooler than normal temperatures and very dry air dominating our weather pattern through at least early next week.
Our warming trend continues Saturday through Tuesday, with afternoon highs well up into the eighties. Also, strong gusty southerly winds will make for a high grassfire danger along and west of 35W tomorrow through Tuesday.
PUKALANI, MAUI (KITV4) – Clouds and showers shift east clearing skies for most of Hawai’i. Saturday, showers will be likely for Maui County and the island of Hawai'i. Expect windward rains in the morning with a few afternoon showers leeward. For Kaua’i and O’ahu expect sunny skies with lower rain chances. Lows will range from 65 to 71 degrees with trades at 10 to 20 mph.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More wind, dust and few showers and sprinkles over the area again today. Tomorrow, finally some relief from the wind as northwest winds should remain in the 15-25 mph range for most of the day. Thursday will also be sunny and much warmer with daytime highs...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City gets cool and dry conditions this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and near 50 Sunday. Warmer temperatures will great the greater KC area early next week. T-storm chances return Tuesday evening into Wednesday. WEATHER IMPACT: Tuesday Evening through Wednesday will...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a sunny and breezy day across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs have warmed around 70 degrees with gusty west winds. Tonight, skies will remain clear and winds will stay out of the west around 5 mph. Lows will be on the cool side again overnight, in the lower 40s across the region.
The front that brought us the severe weather yesterday has moved well to the east bringing showers, thunderstorms, strong winds and the potential for severe weather to the eastern seaboard of the United States. Thursday: Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild day with a light breeze, a...
