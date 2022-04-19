ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale, CA

3.3 Magnitude Quake Shakes Near Cloverdale

SFGate
 2 days ago

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rumbled seconds after 10 p.m. Monday in northern Sonoma County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was...

www.sfgate.com

NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Thunder, hail possible as April showers hit Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If April showers bring May flowers, it’ll be blooming in the Bay Area next month. Rain that began yesterday is expected to last until tomorrow afternoon — with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon as the sun peeks out in some places. Snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains led officials there […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Incoming storm to deliver welcome rainfall to California

The recent weather pattern has sent waves of rain and mountain snow across the Pacific Northwest, but AccuWeather forecasters say that a late-week storm could dip far enough south for rain to fall in parts of parched Southern California. Some rain and mountain snow fell over the weekend as far...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Storm Brewing In Gulf Of Alaska To Bring Rain, Thundershowers; ‘The Rainy Day We`ve Been Waiting For’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A weak cold front rolled over the Santa Cruz Mountains early Tuesday, triggering showers and drizzle in the San Francisco Bay Area, setting the scene for a more potent weather system advancing down the West Coast from the Gulf of Alaska. The National Weather Service said the overnight storm hit the drought-stricken North Bay the hardest. “So far, several locations across the North Bay, northern East Bay (Berkeley to San Pablo area), and coastal SF Peninsula have exceeded 1/4 of an inch of rainfall with this system,” NWS forecasters said. “Mt Tamalpais is the only location to exceed...
NBC Bay Area

Storm Expected Wednesday Strengthens, Hail Possible Thursday

While Tuesday's rainfall is expected to be light, another storm brewing behind it is gaining strength and will hit the Bay Area later Wednesday and last through Friday morning. An updated forecast early Tuesday from the National Weather Service has the second storm bringing rain first to the North Bay...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

When and Where California Will See Spring Rain and Snow

More spring snow and rain are in the forecast Monday for parts of California after a dry winter. That's good news for a drought-stricken state that just saw one of its driest wet seasons on record during a third-straight dry year. Four weeks into spring, winter weather advisories will be...
CALIFORNIA STATE

