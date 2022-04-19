ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Fire destroys boat at Antioch home; investigation underway

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a boat at an Antioch home late Monday night.

Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Coleridge Court at around 11:43 p.m. Monday night after a homeowner noticed flames coming from a shed and called Nashville Fire Department.

Once on scene, fire personnel were able to extinguish the fire in 10 to 15 minutes and were able to keep the fire contained to the shed. According to the Nashville Fire Department, a boat inside the shed was destroyed in the blaze. The extent of damage to the shed remains unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

