Morning weather forecast for Northeast Ohio: April 19, 2022

WKYC
 2 days ago

CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Ohio State
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Morning clouds and drizzle

Look for some morning clouds and drizzle Wednesday as we prepare for a chance of rain later this week. Wednesday’s weak cold front will give way to a stronger system that will pass through the region on Thursday. That storm will bring a chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. Look for temperatures to warm […]
News 12

Earth Day temps near 70 before sunny, warm weekend

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says Earth Day will consist of warm weather and sunshine that will stick around for the weekend. Tonight's forecast calls for clear skies with temperatures in the low-50s. Nosoff says there could be a patchy fog near the coast by dawn. Earth...
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Brief Sprinkle This Evening; Sunny Warmer Friday

Good Evening… An area of very light shower activity will edge closer during the early evening, but with dry air in place and high pressure sitting just off the coast, not much if any rainfall is expected other than a brief sprinkle. A clear milder start Friday morning will make way for a warm and […]
KTTS

Showers, Storms Possible Today

(KTTS News) — A few strong to severe storms are possible this morning and afternoon. Hail will be the main threat. Another round of storms will form later this afternoon and evening along and west of the I-49 corridor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
AccuWeather

Record-breaking spring snow blankets April flowers

While snow lovers rejoiced at the sight of wintry precipitation, the tulips and crocuses may not have been so happy. Here's what the blanketing spring snowstorm did to the flower gardens throughout the region. If you thought the weather whiplash from sunny 70-degree spring conditions to wintry snow showers was...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

