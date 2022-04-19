ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gusty winds continue, warmer weather coming for Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Breezy winds will persist into Wednesday with sun and warmer temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJTR5_0fDJTgZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C3iMz_0fDJTgZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19y9oe_0fDJTgZr00

It will stay dry, but becomes more cloudy for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bAYHn_0fDJTgZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mx7Ra_0fDJTgZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlB9w_0fDJTgZr00

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Addison Green says Friday is the best day of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uO6h_0fDJTgZr00

It will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s or lower 70s.

The weekend will be a little cooler, but mostly calm.

The next chance for rain will be next Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Storm Watch Team
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: Snow today and Sunday; real spring soon?

A beautiful early March week ahead! Yes, I know it's mid-April. Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the middle of next week but then a big shift to warmer weather. But that won't happen before we get through snow showers today and again Sunday. Full details in the video, with the some key points below.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring gusty winds, areas of rain/snow

WIND ADVISORY until 8 pm Tuesday for the Flathead and Mission Valleys. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could create waves heights of 1 to 3 feet on the east shore of Flathead Lake. We are tracking a cold front that will...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy