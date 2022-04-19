Gusty winds continue, warmer weather coming for Long Island

Breezy winds will persist into Wednesday with sun and warmer temperatures.

It will stay dry, but becomes more cloudy for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Addison Green says Friday is the best day of the week.

It will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 60s or lower 70s.

The weekend will be a little cooler, but mostly calm.

The next chance for rain will be next Tuesday.