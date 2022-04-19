Two friends and a dream came full circle in January.

That's when Baylee Stillion and Sarah Starr opened Glow Beauty Lounge in New Concord.

They have been friends since attending Buckeye Trail High School together and had a dream of opening their own beauty salon in the area. They had been watching for the perfect place tfor their business and feel they have found it in New Concord.

Baylee, a licensed esthetician and lash tech specializing in lash extensions and microblading, graduated from the Artisan School of Cosmetology in 2020. Sarah has been doing hair for three years and specializes in color and hand-tied extensions. She graduated from Preston's Beauty Academy in 2019. Both owners love what they are doing and plan to make it a life-long occupation.

Stillion's sister Bree completed the group at this time. She has a degree in radiology technology, became certified in teeth whitening, and is in charge of tanning beds while also serving as the receptionist.

Baylee recently participated in Skin Games, an international compeition held in Jacksonville, Florida. She competed in four lash categories and finished in the top five of each category. She is also certified in lip blushing, eyeliner, powder brows, combo brows, and nano brows.

Their goal is “you will leave feeling pretty.”

While a variety of services available at Glow Beauty, Baylee and Sarah already have plans for adding others. Nails will be the next service offered and perhaps Botox.

The salon is located in downtown New Concord at 71 W. Main St. For more information, call 740-801-0749.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Glow Beauty Lounge opens in New Concord