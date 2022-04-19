ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Glow Beauty Lounge opens in New Concord

By Beverly Kerr
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHOnd_0fDJTfh800

Two friends and a dream came full circle in January.

That's when Baylee Stillion and Sarah Starr opened Glow Beauty Lounge in New Concord.

They have been friends since attending Buckeye Trail High School together and had a dream of opening their own beauty salon in the area. They had been watching for the perfect place tfor their business and feel they have found it in New Concord.

Baylee, a licensed esthetician and lash tech specializing in lash extensions and microblading, graduated from the Artisan School of Cosmetology in 2020. Sarah has been doing hair for three years and specializes in color and hand-tied extensions. She graduated from Preston's Beauty Academy in 2019. Both owners love what they are doing and plan to make it a life-long occupation.

Stillion's sister Bree completed the group at this time. She has a degree in radiology technology, became certified in teeth whitening, and is in charge of tanning beds while also serving as the receptionist.

Baylee recently participated in Skin Games, an international compeition held in Jacksonville, Florida. She competed in four lash categories and finished in the top five of each category. She is also certified in lip blushing, eyeliner, powder brows, combo brows, and nano brows.

Their goal is “you will leave feeling pretty.”

While a variety of services available at Glow Beauty, Baylee and Sarah already have plans for adding others. Nails will be the next service offered and perhaps Botox.

The salon is located in downtown New Concord at 71 W. Main St. For more information, call 740-801-0749.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Glow Beauty Lounge opens in New Concord

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Cupcake Heaven Ribbon Cutting In Zanesville Mall

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local couple has officially unveiled their 2nd business in the community. A Ribbon cutting was held in the Zanesville Mall food court to announce the opening of store Cupcake Heaven. The first business is a retail store, with the cupcake shop being a true dream...
ZANESVILLE, OH
KSN News

Naftzger Park to host ICT Block Party at the end of April

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At the end of April, Naftzger Park will be hosting an ICT Block Party. On Saturday, April 30, from 3 – 9 p.m., partygoers will be able to eat, shop, listen to music by DJ Cadence, sip on drinks from the bar provided by Wave, explore a car show by Significant […]
WICHITA, KS
WHIZ

Cool and Sweet Junior Mint

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center is making strides to improve the lives of the underprivileged dogs in our community. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid puts many hours into the effort and introduces us to Junior Mint, this week’s Dog of the Week.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Jacksonville, OH
City
New Concord, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
WFMJ.com

Planet Fitness celebrates grand opening of new Niles location

Planet Fitness announced on Tuesday the grand opening of its new Niles club at 905, Great East Plaza Rd. New members can join for $1 down followed by $10 per month, or $1 down and $22.99 per month for a Planet Fitness Black Card until Monday, May 2. The Black...
NILES, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
578
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy