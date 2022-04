The Golden State Warriors have raced out to a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. Golden State secured both of its home victories over the Nuggets by double-digit margins, which is scary enough for Denver fans in its own right. Perhaps even more frightening is the fact that the Warriors have accomplished this feat with Stephen Curry still being eased into the action following his Game 1 return from a left foot injury that sidelined him for an entire month.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO