CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Browns’ very first third-round selection in the NFL Draft was a halfback named Jimmy Joe Robinson. He was the 39th overall pick in 1950. The Browns drafted 31 players in the 30-round draft that year and didn’t come away with much. Ken Carpenter and John Sandusky, the Browns’ first two picks, had careers, but just a few of the other draft picks even played in the NFL. Instead, they most likely opted for non-football jobs with better pay.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO