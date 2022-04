Boris Johnson has gone to India today to persuade its leader to join the western alliance against Putin. I guess it allows him to escape inconvenient headlines at home. But the trip to India is unlikely to yield much. For both leaders it is a photo opportunity for a pretence.India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, is far more ideologically, culturally and militarily aligned with Putin than is commonly assumed in Europe. India isn’t walking a fine line, but rather trying to give western leaders that impression, in order to preserve its close alliance with Putin. In fact, it was among the...

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO