ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bob Dylan Announces 3 Consecutive LA Shows

KABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Los Angeles, CA) — Bob Dylan is expanding his ‘Rough and Rowdy...

www.kabc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Preparing for Heaven’s Door: Why Selling Song Catalogs Is Savvy Estate Planning for Bob Dylan, Neil Young and More

Click here to read the full article. Some 57 years ago, Bob Dylan famously enraged folk purists by strapping on an electric guitar and performing with a rock band. What might those purists might have said upon learning that he’d sold his precious song catalog — including such timeless, era-defining classics as “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Masters of War,” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Hurricane” and “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” — to a multinational conglomerate for nearly $400 million? On a purely emotional level, selling one’s songs can seem uncomfortably close to selling one’s soul: After all, what is a song if not...
ENTERTAINMENT
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
Essence

Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of This Famous Actor

After the former First Lady spilled that both her daughters have boyfriends, the 20-year-old has been seen hanging out with the son of a very familiar face. If you were still in denial that Malia and Sasha Obama are grown women living their best young lives, their mom recently reminded us all.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Sasha Obama Reportedly Has A Boyfriend — Meet Clifton Powell

No matter who your mom is, there is a good chance that they’ll say too much about your dating life. Unfortunately, Michelle Obama is no exception, despite her years of media training as the former First Lady. During an April 19 interview on The Ellen Show, Michelle opened up about her family life, saying that her daughters — Malia and Sasha — have grown a lot since they last visited the talk show in 2008 to meet The Jonas Brothers. (Ah, simpler times.) She told Ellen DeGeneres, “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” she explained. Um, hold up: I knew Malia was seeing Rory Farquharson, but who is Sasha dating? Meet Clifton Powell Jr., her rumored beau.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Secret LA

This Mysterious Statue Popped Up On Runyon Canyon

A controversial statue popped up on Runyon Canyon this past Sunday morning and has left many Angelenos confused. Runyon Canyon is a popular trail in Los Angeles, especially during the weekends. It’s a typical spot for views and hikes—but many Angelenos were met with surprise when they happened upon a random statue of Jesus Christ and the Devil conjoined at the hip, while one of them holds a chalice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MotorBiscuit

Elvis Presley Bought His Girlfriend a 1971 De Tomaso Pantera, Then Dumped Both 2 Years Later

Any fan of Elvis Presley can attest that the long-gone celebrity loved Cadillac cars. Not only did Presley drive a pink Cadillac himself, but he also gave hundreds of Caddies away to friends, fans, and family members. You might not know that the celebrated king of rock ‘n’ roll bought an entirely different kind of car for his girlfriend in 1971, then dumped them both a mere two years later.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KESQ News Channel 3

Hundreds fly into Coachella Valley for the music festival using charter service

Many people come to the Coachella Valley for the festivals through different modes of transportation. There is one helicopter service that is chartering rides into Thermal from Santa Monica, helping ease some traffic through the weekend. Thousands of cars full of festival-goers are hitting the road this weekend to get to Coachella Music Festival. But The post Hundreds fly into Coachella Valley for the music festival using charter service appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy