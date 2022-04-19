Firefighters Respond To House Fire On Niagra Avenue Monday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A firefighter was hurt Saturday afternoon while battling a house fire in northeast Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 4 p.m. to a fire at a one-and-a-half story home on the 2600 block of Grand Avenue, in the city’s Marshall Terrace neighborhood. Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s eaves and chimney.
Firefighters discovered that a large and “extremely hot” fire was burning in the basement fireplace, and flames were spreading to the roof.
Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker said that gas in the attic likely caused a small “flashover” explosion near the top of the chimney. One firefighter was near the explosion and suffered minor burns to their face and neck. Paramedics brought the wounded firefighter to the hospital, where they are expected to recover.
All residents were able to escape the fire, and no other injuries were reported.
According to Rucker, the homeowner was burning things in the fireplace before the fire started. It’s unclear what exactly was being burned.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials say the damage was mostly contained to the fireplace and chimney.
