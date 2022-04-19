Fatal crash involving patrol vehicle closes part of U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash involving a patrol vehicle on U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Klosterman Road.

There is still no word on what led to the crash or who died, or if anyone else was injured.

The crash is blocking the southbound lanes of the roadway. Drivers can use Pinellas Avenue (U.S. 19 Alternate) as a detour.

