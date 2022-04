Republican Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Wednesday hit back at White House press secretary Jen Psaki for how she characterized Florida’s parental rights law. "I’m sure Jen can read just fine. This is a four-page bill. This bill has nothing to do with how she is characterizing this bill. I’m sure she has plenty of problems in Washington to take care of and she should leave Florida’s legislation to Florida. If she wants to talk about this bill, she should certainly read it first," Simpson told "America’s Newsroom."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO