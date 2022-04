Conservative MPs have voted down a law aimed at forcing the government to put schemes like the Rwanda deal to parliament – and to disclose the costs.The House of Lords created an amendment to the Nationality and Borders Bill that would have required MPs and peers to approve any offshoring agreements before they came into force.The clause, which was defeated by 303 votes to 234, would also have forced the government to provide “estimated costs for at least the first two years” of operation of any proposed schemes.Priti Patel and other ministers have repeatedly refused to give details of the cost...

