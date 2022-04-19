CNN’s John Berman Hospitalized Just 1 Mile Before Boston Marathon Finish Line

CNN’s John Berman received hospital treatment after running in the Boston Marathon on Monday.

The “New Day” co-anchor completed 25 miles of the 26.2-mile course when he “took a bit of a detour to the medical tent … and then the hospital,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a photograph of himself in a hospital bed.

“I don’t exactly remember what happened,” the journalist continued. “But I am doing MUCH better now. Back to work soon!”

It’s unclear why Berman required medical attention.

The 50-year-old ran the marathon to raise money for “Team Beans,” the organization set up by his CNN colleague Andrew Kaczynski to fund research into childhood cancer.

Kaczynski’s daughter, Francesca “Beans” Kaczynski, died from brain cancer in 2020 when she was 9 months old.

