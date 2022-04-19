ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

April 19, 2022

1450wlaf.com
 2 days ago

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – One lane is...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbell County, TN
Traffic
City
Jellico, TN
County
Campbell County, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oak Ridger

Two killed in crash in north Anderson County

Two people were killed in a Wednesday afternoon vehicular crash in north Anderson County. Killed in the crash were 50-year-old Cynthia Earley, the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic subcompact sedan and hatchback, and her passenger, 52-year-old Larry Earley, both of Heiskell, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The other...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WATE

Greyhound’s new Knoxville station causing confusion, concern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re planning on taking a Greyhound bus to your next destination sometime soon you should know about their new pick up and drop off location. Last month, the Greyhound Station along East Magnolia Avenue was sold. However, some people said they didn’t even know about the change until recently. “We […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Federal officials shut down two popular Middle TN beaches

CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) – The United States Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced the closure of two swim beaches in Middle Tennessee Tuesday. Officials said both Defeated Creek Day Use Swim Beach located in Carthage, TN, and Roaring River Swim Beach in Gainesboro, TN, at Cordell Hull Lake, has been shut down due to high bacteria levels in the water.
CARTHAGE, TN
WJHL

Early voting is underway in six Northeast Tennessee counties

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early voting continues in six out of the seven counties that make up Northeast Tennessee. The counties that have launched early voting are Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington. Early voting will continue on Monday, April 18, and continue through April 28. A federal photo I.D. is required to vote. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Man and woman from Heiskell killed in crash on Norris Freeway

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a car and pickup truck collided on Norris Freeway Wednesday afternoon, state troopers said. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol's crash report, Cynthia Earley, 50, and Larry Earley, 52, from Heiskell, Tennessee died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 441 at the Hinds Creek Road intersection in Anderson County.
HEISKELL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy