In Muslim Pakistan, theaters that have racy shows for men are thriving

On March 8, claire rousay heard something beautiful. The sound of routine yardwork drifted through the open windows of her house in San Antonio, Texas, drawing the composer out to the front yard where she switched on her recorder. She sat there for just under three minutes and listened in wonderment, thinking, as she would write on her Bandcamp page, "How lucky am I to be here? The sun, my ears, the wind." Listening to the recording, we can hear the hum of a leaf blower as it goes in and out of phase with the low growl of a lawnmower, punctuated by the exclamations of crows and a belching truck. We hear the banal suburban soundscape anew, sinking in until we glimpse rousay's joy and feel a trace of the warm Texas sun.
