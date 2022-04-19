ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Muslim Pakistan, theaters that have racy shows for men are thriving

By Diaa Hadid
NHPR
 2 days ago

Pakistani men cram into so-called "dirty theatres" where women dance suggestively in tight clothes. The theatres survive, despite increasing conservatism. Diaa Hadid chiefly...

www.nhpr.org

NHPR

Multiple explosions hit near school in Afghan capital Kabul

Multiple blasts struck near educational institutions in Kabul yesterday, killing at least six people and wounding many more. In a country wracked by decades of violence, these attacks appeared to target ethnic Hazaras. On the line is NPR correspondent Diaa Hadid. She covers Afghanistan from her base in neighboring Pakistan. Good morning, Diaa.
EDUCATION
NHPR

ISIS claims responsibility for series of blasts in Afghanistan

Explosions across Afghanistan have killed more than 10 people. That's according to a count by the Associated Press. And ISIS claimed responsibility for at least one of these attacks. NPR's Diaa Hadid is here. She covers Afghanistan from her base in neighboring Pakistan. Diaa, welcome. DIAA HADID, BYLINE: Hi, Steve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NHPR

It's Queen Elizabeth's birthday. The British monarch is 96

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a happy birthday to Queen Elizabeth. The British monarch is 96. And to celebrate, she's getting her own Barbie doll. The plastic doll wears an ivory gown with a blue ribbon. She also has a tiara like the queen wore on her wedding day. The doll also commemorates the queen's platinum jubilee - her 70th year on the throne - and big retail chains are selling this doll for $75 apiece. We are amused. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
WORLD
NHPR

What's behind the mass detentions in El Salvador?

Human rights activists are questioning El Salvador's crackdown on crime. Gang violence recently killed 87 people in three days, which is a lot in a small country. President Nayib Bukele responded by declaring a state of emergency and having thousands of people arrested. Human Rights Watch is looking at this, and we've called Tamara Taraciuk Broner from that organization. Welcome to the program.
TWITTER
NHPR

A Jack Russell terrier in Ukraine makes a heroic name for himself

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING) FADEL: And that's Patron, a 2-year-old Jack Russell terrier, who, like many in Ukraine, has made a heroic name for himself. This mascot of the State Emergency Service is small and cute and saving lives by sniffing out undetonated landmines and bombs in Chernihiv. So far, he's rooted out more than 90 explosive devices, making Patron so popular, he's now a favorite subject of social media fan art.
ANIMALS
NHPR

What are the ripple effects of sanctioning Russia's richest and most powerful?

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN: (Non-English language spoken). FADEL: That's the Russian leader speaking in a televised video call with top economic officials yesterday, where he claimed that sanctions backfired and instead are causing a, quote, "deterioration of Western economies." But the Russian central bank is warning that the full effects of the West's pressure campaign have not been felt yet. Many of those sanctions are focused on the wealth of Russia's powerful oligarchs. By some assessments, they've cost these ultra-rich and powerful elites billions of dollars so far. To learn more, we're going to speak to Alex Finley. She's a former officer with the CIA's Directorate of Operations and lives in Barcelona near the port where large private yachts are docked. Some of them belong to Russian oligarchs. Good morning, Alex.
POLITICS
NHPR

Morning news brief

Ukraine's president says the Russian offensive in the east has begun. A federal judge has struck down the transportation mask mandate. Dozens of Chines cities are in some kind of COVID lockdown. Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
POLITICS

