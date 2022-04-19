ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Louisiana community reacts to man being shot on Easter Sunday

By Rodricka Taylor
NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) – New Iberia residents react to the Easter Sunday shooting of a man known by many in the community.

News 10’s Rodricka Taylor talked with residents in the area who say the victim injured in one of the incidents was an important part of the community. The Asian man who was shot in the head on Easter Sunday worked at the business called Lily’s Grocery. “I was devastated because every time I used to go in the store, he used to laugh with me, grin with me; he was a friend,” said Beverly Reed, a resident in the area.

News 10 spoke to people about the shooting – many recall the events of that day and were shocked. “On Easter who would do something like that on Easter morning?” asked Sheryl Hill, a resident in the area.

UPDATE: Suspect identified in shooting and armed robbery in New Iberia

“Man, they got to catch this person because this person did that in the daytime,” said Hill. “This person here doesn’t care.” Many shared that the owner of the store would help people pay their bills. “I could have gone pay everything there,” said Reed. “Now we can’t do that.”

“I would have never thought that would have happened but that’s the kind of monster we got,” said Raymond Lewis, New Iberia School Board member. Lewis shared he lost his son to gun violence. He adds law enforcement needs to get more aggressive to stop the gun violence.

“We have to realize we have a sickness going on here and we need to rapidly medicate that sickness that’s going on in our city,” said Lewis.

New Iberia Police Department investigators have a positive identification of the suspect in the attempted armed robbery on Saturday and the shooting on Sunday as Rickey Rashawn Thibodeaux Jr., 25.

Rickey Rashawn Thibodeaux Jr.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Thibodeaux, you are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. If you wish to remain anonymous and collect a reward for up to $1,000, please log onto our P3 website at www.P3TIPS.com or dial **TIPS.

Thibodeaux is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that comes into contact with him is urged to use extreme caution.

