Louisa Lim's 'Indelible City' examines the U.K.'s hand over of Hong Kong to China

 2 days ago

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with former NPR Beijing correspondent Louisa Lim about her new...

The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Another Chinese city has overtaken New York for number of billionaires

Three years ago, American entrepreneur Raj Oswal traveled to the Chinese city of Shenzhen on behalf of a client. He was so impressed that he stayed and started his own tech company. "You can't find too many other cities in China or around Asia that really embrace innovation as Shenzhen...
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

China’s Costly Exceptionalism

America has long thought itself exceptional, a blessed place destined to bring freedom to the world. China has an even longer history of self-proclaimed exceptionalism and, spurred by its many modern achievements, is more assertively promoting its brand of governance as a model for the world. The widening confrontation between the United States and China is thus becoming a “clash of exceptionalisms.”
CHINA
Benzinga

Yuan Pricing for Mainland China Buyers Could Lift Hong Kong Stocks

Hong Kong and mainland stock regulators will create a mechanism allowing mainland Chinese to buy Hong Kong stocks using China’s yuan through an existing connect program. The new arrangement could boost overall trading in Hong Kong by allowing mainlanders to more easily buy Hong Kong stocks, which are now priced in Hong Kong dollars.
MARKETS
CNBC

Chinese stocks may start exiting the U.S. in two years, warns Asian Corporate Governance Association

The delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks may come in the next two to three years, according to Jamie Allen of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. Dual-listed Chinese stocks were recently in the spotlight after delisting fears reemerged following a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement that U.S.-listed securities for five Chinese companies are at risk of delisting.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese Stocks Ruins Party for China Renaissance, CICC

• China Renaissance’s revenue fell by a third in the second half of last year from the first half as the number of U.S. IPOs it handled dropped to one from nine. • China International Capital Corp. saw a similar drop in its U.S. IPO business but fared better due to a more diversified business portfolio.
STOCKS
WWD

Viktor & Rolf Stages First Asian Retrospective in China’s Shenzhen

Click here to read the full article. Dutch design duo Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren of Viktor & Rolf are to launch a retrospective exhibition at Shenzhen’s Sea World Culture and Arts Center in collaboration with the city’s Design Society, running from April 29 to Oct. 8. Curated by Pooky Lee and designed by Nathalie Crinière, the retrospective — titled “Viktor & Rolf: MetaFashion!” — will feature up to 80 looks from the brand’s haute couture collections; photography works by Arthur Elgort, Greg Kadel, Chen Man, and Ellen von Unwerth, and 24 sets of miniature fashion dolls wearing iconic looks from the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CNBC

Shanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday, sources say

Shanghai has set a target to stop the spread of Covid-19 outside of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said. This would allow city to further ease its lockdown and start returning to normal life as public frustrations grow. The target will require officials to accelerate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NHPR

Morning news brief

Ukraine's president says the Russian offensive in the east has begun. A federal judge has struck down the transportation mask mandate. Dozens of Chines cities are in some kind of COVID lockdown. Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
POLITICS
nationalfisherman.com

U.S. reinstates China seafood tariff exclusions

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced it has reinstated tariff exclusions on 352 products, including several seafood products facing additional tariffs on import from China. The administration of President Joe Biden announced in October 2021 that the USTR would begin taking comments on whether the U.S. should renew tariff...
U.S. POLITICS

