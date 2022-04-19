ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Youngstown man sentenced for firing gun at officer

By Michael Reiner
 2 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Facebook that a man involved in a Perry Township police chase was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino announced that Aaron Freet, 40, of Youngstown was charged with felonious assault, weapons under disability, and other weapons violations.

Reports said that Freet was involved in a police pursuit on July 1, 2021 , after escaping from a halfway house in Youngstown. During the chase, police said that Freet fired shots at the pursuing Perry Township officer from the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Reports said that the officer was not harmed during the incident. Reports said that Freet was apprehended, and officers recovered the firearm.

Courtesy: Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office-Facebook

The post said that the prosecutor recommended the 10-year prison sentence due to the seriousness of Freet’s conduct and his criminal history.

Prosecutors praised the efforts of the Perry Township Police Department, Ohio State Patrol (OSP) and Ohio BCI for their assistance.

