MTA: Masks to still be required on LIRR trains

A federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation, but the ruling allows airlines and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements.

The federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation on Monday as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the MTA says it is keeping its mask mandate in place, which means riders will need to wear a mask on the LIRR and on city buses and subway systems. Long Island's NICE bus also says it will still be enforcing masks.

Taxi drivers from several different companies on Long Island tell News 12 that masks are optional in their car.

However, the TSA says it will no longer be enforcing masking at airports. Several major airlines have made mask wearing optional, including Delta, Southwest, American, and JetBlue. Most airlines are also giving mask options to its crew members.

At MacArthur Airport, some travelers were celebrating, but others tell News 12 they still will be wearing their masks.

"I am relieved, I love that we are now able to make that choice for our families," says Danielle MacCourtney, of Islip. "And if I feel like I need to put it on, I have that choice as well."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear masks on public transit.