Jerry Ford Orchestra Back to Raise Funds for CASA

If you're a sharp dressed man (or lady) that enjoys the classic blues/rock riffs of ZZ Top, you should plan on being at the Missouri State Fair in August. The Missouri State Fair announced that ZZ Top will bring their "Raw Whiskey" tour to the area on Wednesday, August 17. They will take the main stage at the fair around 7:30pm. According to the Missouri State Fair website, tickets will go on sale Tuesday, June 28 at 9am through Etix.

2 DAYS AGO