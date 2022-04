WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local coffee shop has returned after years of being closed. The original owner passed away and the new owners decided to make a comeback and carry on its legacy. Located in the Pajama Factory in Williamsport, Buzzsaw Coffee recently opened its doors for the first time under a new name. […]

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO