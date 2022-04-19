How To Budget In A Post-Covid World

The Covid-19 pandemic came with some major cultural shifts, but it inadvertently affected our finances as well. Some lost their jobs, others weren’t earning enough , and even those whose jobs weren’t directly impacted by coronavirus have suffered from sudden increases in daily expenses. As life begins going back to normal once again, many are wondering how they could improve their finances or even maintain positive habits they might have developed during the pandemic. If that is the case with you as well, here are some simple ways you could budget effectively in a post-Covid world:

Reconsider your expenses

During the pandemic, you might have reduced or even completely eliminated certain daily expenses. It would be wise to think very carefully before including them in your budget once again. If you’ve learned to do manicures, haircuts, and home repairs on your own, consider continuing to do it yourself instead of paying for a service. Similarly, you can cook at home instead of eating out, exercise in the park rather than pay for a gym membership, and keep working remotely instead of commuting each day. While these expenses might be small, they quickly add up to large costs that can put a serious dent in your post-Covid finances.

Automate your finances

If your bank offers this service, and if you have enough money in your account to sustain this habit, consider automating your finances. Set up automatic payments for bills, credit cards, and loans, and transfer money into investment and savings accounts automatically as well. Not only will this prevent you from missing any deadlines and potentially damaging your credit, but it could also help to eliminate any temptation to spend that money on other unnecessary expenses. In case automatic payments are difficult for you to keep up with, financial apps such as Mint and Prism could be of great help for tracking your monthly spending habits as well.

Apply for a personal loan

Creating a budget and minimizing your expenses is a great way to remain financially stable in an uncertain world. However, sometimes you might be faced with unexpected costs such as medical bills, car repairs, and other emergencies. In those instances, applying for a personal loan with a trusted provider such as Jacaranda Finance may be the best solution. Such a reputable company will be able to offer a professional service perfectly suited to your needs while offering quick and easy personal loans through an online process. This makes applications and payouts incredibly simple and convenient, especially when it comes to emergencies and more urgent life situations.

Try to minimize your debt

The average credit card balance has dropped significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, likely due to the fact that impulse and other unnecessary purchases weren’t quite as common. If you’ve managed to pay down debts during this period, especially high-interest balances, there’s no point in allowing them to surprise you again. Focus on minimizing your debt using the snowball or avalanche methods, and get rid of this taxing financial burden once and for all. In case you still have some high-interest debts to pay off, solutions such as debt consolidation loans and balance transfer credit cards could make it simpler to reduce your debts as well.

Invest in a savings account

Even if your finances weren’t affected by Covid, the pandemic certainly highlighted the importance of having an emergency fund . To be sure you can overcome similar situations in the future, consider creating such an account as well. An emergency fund should cover at least 3-6 months’ worth of regular expenses, or even more if you work in an industry with fluctuating incomes and high job insecurity. When you’re certain you have enough in your emergency fund to survive unprecedented circumstances, you could then focus on a savings account as well. This is a great solution for travel, new vehicles, home downpayments, or any other financial goals you’d like to achieve.

Contribute to retirement

Contributions to retirement accounts seemingly remained quite steady during the Covid-19 pandemic. If you’ve managed to maintain your contributions through these turbulent times as well, it might pay to increase them now, if at all possible. Think about increasing your retirement contributions by a few percentage points every year until you manage to save around 15% of your regular income for your retirement. This will leave you with substantial funds to sustain you in later periods of your life. In case your employer provides a match on retirement contributions as well, maximizing your 401(k) match is truly the smartest financial decision for a happy and secure future.

Covid has forced most of us to rethink our priorities and put our money toward the things that truly matter. As long as you maintain this mindset and follow the advice mentioned above, your financial health can improve in a post-Covid world as well.