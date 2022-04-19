Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin; Laramie East High Plains; Laramie Foothills and High Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND 437. * WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
