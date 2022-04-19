ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Northerly winds 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph Friday afternoon and evening * WHERE...Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Lemhi Pass. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY PRYOR AND NORTHERN BIGHORN MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County Snow/Blowing Snow Friday Night into Saturday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to northwest winds, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Eastern portions of Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Friday Night through Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change over to snow late Friday night toward sunrise. Exercise caution when driving, as visibility could drop quickly with snow covered roads.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands, Chuska Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Use extra caution or avoid traveling if possible. Target Area: Central Highlands; Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Quay County; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. Turning west and decreasing 30 to 40 mph with occasional gusts to 65 through the evening hours. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Dangerous crosswinds will impact travel on northwest-to-southeast oriented roads, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may drop the visibility to a few hundred yards at times in dust-prone locations.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Colorado. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible and could reduce visibility.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest New Mexico, much of the Southern Gila Wilderness, Sierra County, Northern Dona Ana County, and Northern Otero County including Sacramento Mountains. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM MDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely and dense blowing dust possible over southern zones along the International Border. Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches over the Absaroka, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. Locally higher amounts up to 12 inches possible. 3 to 6 inches expected across Yellowstone, with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park, Absaroka Mountains and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads, including over Teton and Togwotee passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center at JHAVALANCHE.ORG, if your plans include travel into the back country.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa, Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Upper Gila River Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties, El Paso County, and Hudspeth County. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM MDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely with patchy areas of dense blowing dust possible. Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills north of Deerfield Reservoir. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Big Horn, Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Treasure WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially eastern sections of Northern Rosebud and Big Horn Counties. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Big Horn, Treasure and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches possible. 8-14 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible over the higher terrain of the mountain ranges. 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Northern Converse County, and 4-8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Southern Niobrara County. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph on Saturday afternoon creating near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, North Laramie Range, Northern Converse County, and Southern Niobrara County. Niobrara County would have areas confined along the Pine Ridge near and along Highway 20. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Near blizzard conditions will be possible by Saturday. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of of 5 to 8 with dangerous rip currents Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Los Angeles County Beaches, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. Largest west facing shores. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Winds decreasing through the evening hours. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FRIDAY DUE TO LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .A high-end fire weather event is setting up on Friday as winds increase from the southwest in response to a passing Pacific low over the Central Rockies. Southwest winds will peak during the afternoon hours at 30 to 50 mph with gusts 50 to 70 mph. Very low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Strong winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR VERY STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, and NM113 in southwest and south-central New Mexico, and TX055 and TX056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest at 30 to 50 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. Local gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibility in the deserts from blowing dust.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie County, North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means a hazardous high wind event is possible. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From early Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds of 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho. The strongest winds in the Snake Plain will be south and east of Boise. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult for those in high profile vehicles.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin; Laramie East High Plains; Laramie Foothills and High Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND 437. * WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY

