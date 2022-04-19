ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Deserts by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
State
Arizona State
County
Gila County, AZ
County
La Paz County, AZ
County
Yuma County, AZ
County
Pinal County, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills north of Deerfield Reservoir. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County; Yuma RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079...080...081 252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Central Deserts
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY RED LODGE AND BEARTOOTH FOOTHILLS * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA...SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEASTERN NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWESTERN IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Fire weather zones 001, 012, 020, and 031. In Nebraska...Fire weather zones 013 and 014. In South Dakota...Fire weather zones 038, 039, 050, 052, 053, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...Northwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Colorado. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible and could reduce visibility.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Dona Ana and Otero Counties, El Paso County, and Hudspeth County. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM MDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is likely with patchy areas of dense blowing dust possible. Critical to extreme fire weather conditions will also continue. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Union; Yancey BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm EDT. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Vernon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BOURBON AND NORTHWESTERN VERNON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A seperate severe thunderstorm warning continues for central Vernon County until 400 pm.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA * AFFECTED AREA...Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lincoln, Bamberg, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg and Southeastern Orangeburg. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm today. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 60s. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND ALL OF THE PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, AND 238 THROUGH 251 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 215, 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Winds will become strong in the morning into the early afternoon Friday, and then remain strong through the early evening hours. Humidities will plunge during this time as well. * Winds...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Perkins BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Perkins County. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Sherman; Wallace RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...013...027...079...080...081 252...253 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy