Red Flag Warning issued for Central Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS AND ALL OF THE PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, AND 238 THROUGH 251 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 215, 216, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Winds will become strong in the morning into the early afternoon Friday, and then remain strong through the early evening hours. Humidities will plunge during this time as well. * Winds...South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly, and would be difficult if not impossible to control. Avoid any and all outdoor activities that may produce a spark and start a fast moving and potentially destructive wildfire.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO