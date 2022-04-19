Montgomery County’s Integrate for Good Receives Prestigious Health and Human Services Fellowship

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A major emergency response in Delaware County. The council is taking action after Crozer Health announced it’s shutting down more services. The Delaware County Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance aimed at ensuring that medical providers don’t leave residents in their communities high and dry. In the last six months alone, the four-hospital health system Crozer Health has closed vital medical units either permanently or temporarily. And last week, Crozer sent seven communities letters stating their emergency services would be shut down in 90 days unless those communities negotiates to pay Crozer by this Friday. “It is not an...

