Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County’s Integrate for Good Receives Prestigious Health and Human Services Fellowship

By Christine Tarlecki
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago
Integrate for Good, a nonprofit organization empowering children and adults with disabilities to share their talent through inclusive volunteerism, community leadership and meaningful employment, has announced their candidate, Natalie Montanez, was awarded one of three Health and Human Services Fellowships from the Independence Foundation and Philadelphia Health Partnership. Through...

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

