ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

I-24 reopens after 2 crashes involving 4 vehicles in Rutherford County

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O64OW_0fDJDGFj00

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers were called to two different crashes along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County late Monday night.

According to THP, the crashes happened just before midnight in the westbound lanes of I-24. Officials said, at one point, all lanes were closed for a bit near mile marker 70.8.

Columbia police identify homicide victims; Police search for son as person of interest

THP said injuries were reported with both crashes, but the extent of those injuries is still unknown.

Right now, it appears troopers have reopened all lanes of the highway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WAAY-TV

One man dead after major crash on I-65N in Athens

One man is dead after a crash on I-65 Wednesday morning. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a man driving a truck hit a motor home on the side of the road. The two were then hit by an 18 wheeler. According to ALEA Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash happened...
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Rutherford County, TN
Sports
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Rutherford County, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
WSMV

1 killed in three-vehicle crash on Highway 109 in Wilson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 109 near Laguardo, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed. A spokesperson for the THP said three vehicles were involved in a crash near the intersection of Highway 109 and Academy Road around 12:30 p.m. Highway 109 was closed for a couple of hours after the crash.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 24#Vehicles#Rutherford Co
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy