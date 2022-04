It has been all Philadelphia 76ers so far in their Eastern Conference playoff matchup with the Toronto Raptors. And they will be looking to take a 3-0 lead in the series when the teams tip at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Toronto. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV and on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It can be watched live on fuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial. It can also be viewed on Sling TV.

