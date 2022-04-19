Police say man stabbed on Wilkins Street

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Jamestown Police, three Buffalo men were brought in on weapons charges after an exchange of gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of exchanged gunfire between two vehicles in the area of W. 6th Street and Jefferson Street shortly after 2 p.m. The vehicles are said to have […]
New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
Pot may be legal in New Jersey, but not 40 pounds of it. That’s what authorities said led to the arrest of an upstate New York mechanic by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force on Wednesday, April 13 -- exactly a week away from 4/20.
A 64-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested after critically wounding an acquaintance during a fight, authorities said. At 10:49 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 2800 block of the boardwalk for a report of a stabbing. Officer Huan Le arrived to find the victim, a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Kroger employee faces charges of attempted murder after allegedly firing a gun at a customer and her family. On April 12, a woman told police she and her three children were involved in an incident at a Kroger on Frayser Boulevard, where they had stopped to get groceries.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo firefighter is at ECMC in critical condition following an incident Saturday. The Buffalo Police Department said first responders were called to The Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub around 5:30 p.m. on a 'rescue call.' And a uniformed firefighter was somehow badly hurt and rushed to the hospital.
