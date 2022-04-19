Donbas governor tells locals to evacuate or be killed, but no corridors open

A governor in Ukraine's Donbas region urged residents to evacuate immediately on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into the region . The call comes as Ukrainian officials say no humanitarian corridors have been established in the country for the third consecutive day.

The plea from the head of Luhansk, in the Donbas region, was made after Russian forces captured the town of Kreminna. Residents face dire circumstances to evacuate as Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Tuesday that intense shelling continues in the region and no humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon with Russia.

"There is no time for reflection. Decisions should be made quickly. Leave," Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk, said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

"Save your lives so as not to become cheap labor or mobilize in the occupying forces. Those who disagree are killed by the Russians on the spot. Evacuate. … Buses are waiting," Haidai's post continued.

Haidai claimed that thousands of residents of Kreminna who did not have time to evacuate are now being held hostage by Russian forces. He said that Russian forces used platoons with 40 armored vehicles per platoon to take over Kreminna in an intense battle that lasted three days.

Evacuating residents face a harrowing escape.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday that shelling continues in the Donbas region and that no humanitarian corridors have been established.

"Today, April 19, unfortunately, there are no humanitarian corridors," Vereshchuk said on Facebook.

Haidai said evacuations would occur even without a ceasefire in place.

"The police will escort the elderly and less mobile people to the buses, as well as people from shelters," he said. "Therefore, when you see the police patrol, do not delay. This is a chance to escape. There are fewer opportunities to evacuate from day to day."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that Russia has launched its anticipated new offensive in eastern Ukraine.