ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Donbas governor tells locals to evacuate or be killed, but no corridors open

By Victor I. Nava
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q029r_0fDJBnG000

A governor in Ukraine's Donbas region urged residents to evacuate immediately on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into the region . The call comes as Ukrainian officials say no humanitarian corridors have been established in the country for the third consecutive day.

The plea from the head of Luhansk, in the Donbas region, was made after Russian forces captured the town of Kreminna. Residents face dire circumstances to evacuate as Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Tuesday that intense shelling continues in the region and no humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon with Russia.

"There is no time for reflection. Decisions should be made quickly. Leave," Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk, said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

"Save your lives so as not to become cheap labor or mobilize in the occupying forces. Those who disagree are killed by the Russians on the spot. Evacuate. … Buses are waiting," Haidai's post continued.

RUSSIAN OFFICIAL CLAIMS UKRAINE SHELLED VILLAGE NEAR BORDER

Haidai claimed that thousands of residents of Kreminna who did not have time to evacuate are now being held hostage by Russian forces. He said that Russian forces used platoons with 40 armored vehicles per platoon to take over Kreminna in an intense battle that lasted three days.

Evacuating residents face a harrowing escape.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday that shelling continues in the Donbas region and that no humanitarian corridors have been established.

"Today, April 19, unfortunately, there are no humanitarian corridors," Vereshchuk said on Facebook.

Haidai said evacuations would occur even without a ceasefire in place.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"The police will escort the elderly and less mobile people to the buses, as well as people from shelters," he said. "Therefore, when you see the police patrol, do not delay. This is a chance to escape. There are fewer opportunities to evacuate from day to day."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that Russia has launched its anticipated new offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Charred remains of ANOTHER Russian convoy: Drone pictures show aftermath of ambush by Ukrainians who blew up Putin's armour as it crossed a bridge

Incredible images have emerged depicting the aftermath of an ambush conducted by Ukrainian special forces (SSO) on a convoy of Russian armour and troops headed from Kharkiv to Izyum earlier this week. Snaps released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces early this morning show the smouldering wreckage of several Russian armoured...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mobile#Armored Vehicles#Ukrainian#Save#Russians#Russian#Ukraine Shelled Village
NBC Chicago

Explosions Reported in Kyiv and Lviv; Russia Says It Has Struck a Military Plant in the Capital

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Explosions have been reported in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv on Saturday morning, prompting concerns that Russia is stepping up attacks on Ukraine in retaliation for the sinking of its flagship missile cruiser Moskva by Ukrainian forces.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
202K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy