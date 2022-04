CryptoPunks is undoubtedly one of the most expensive NFTs currently available. Invariably, it makes up 5 out of the 10 most costly NFTs ever sold. According to CryptoPunks Bot on Twitter, CryptoPunk NFT #7756, a 24×24 pixel art picture generated algorithmically by a computer, has been sold for 1,050 ETH, an equivalent of $3.2 million. CryptoPunks, alongside BoredApes, maintains a stronghold in the NFT world even as the frenzy for non-fungible tokens is beginning to decline. The sale of CryptoPunk #7756 signifies that a lot of people are still interested in NFTs. As experts said, the NFT buzz is here to stay for a while.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO