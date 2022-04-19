SIXERS MAXEY MAKES MORE NOISE: 23 PTS, 9 BOARDS, 8 DIMES!

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden is shooting 9 for 26 from the field (.346) and is the 76ers' fourth-leading scorer through the first two games of the Sixers-Raptors playoff series, yet Doc Rivers' team has won a pair of one-sided contests.
They've done it because second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has been magnificent, averaging a...
Sixers: -2 (-108) 216 (Over -108/Under -108) As someone who bet the Raptors to win this series, I really hope that they can take Game 3, but I’m not very optimistic. The Sixers have dominated down low, forcing Toronto into foul trouble in each game, and Tyrese Maxey has risen to the occasion in the playoffs.
Joel Embiid was 0-14 on game-winning or game-tying shots in his career but picked a great time for his first game-winner in overtime to beat the Toronto Raptors to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 3-0 series lead. Joel Embiid had a chance to win it in regulation but didn’t miss...
TORONTO–The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a rough start on Wednesday night in Game 3 on the road. They were committing turnovers left and right, they couldn’t keep the Toronto Raptors off the offensive glass, and they found themselves trailing it by 17. The Sixers then kept chipping away...
Leave it to Tyrese Maxey to score 15 fewer points than two nights earlier and still turn in a historic performance. Leave it to Joel Embiid to go scoreless in the second quarter and score three points in the fourth quarter and still turn in a historic performance. Leave it...
Joel Embiid's game-winning three proved to Nick Wright that unlike another player currently in the running for MVP, the Philadelphia 76ers' star has what it takes to carry his team in the playoffs. Nick compares Embiid to Hakeem Olajuwon, and while he isn't predicting the 76ers will win the Finals, he does believe Embiid leading his team to a 3-0 lead against the Toronto Raptors prove he's one of the most skilled big men in the league.
“That’s what you call a f***ing superstar…I’m coming for the sweep too!” Joel Embiid had some strong words for Toronto Raptors super-fan Drake after hitting the game-winning three to take the Philadelphia 76ers up to a 3-0 lead in Toronto. Embiid is currently playing below the...
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the Toronto Raptors into a hole that they are very unlikely to climb out of. The Sixers won Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, taking a 3-0 series lead. It happened in incredibly dramatic fashion. With just over two seconds remaining in overtime, the Sixers inbounded to Joel Embiid who spun, and hit a fadeaway three-pointer. It was truly an amazing shot for anyone to make, never mind a seven foot tall center.
Young and Trent Jr. played in Game 2, but both were ineffective. If you’re not sure how to bet on this game, targeting some player props may be the way to go. Here are three of my favorites at WynnBET Sportsbook for this matchup:. Best Prop Bets for Sixers...
Like millions around the country, Tyrese Maxey watched an inconsolable Joel Embiid trudge back to the Sixers locker room after Philadelphia’s heart-wrenching Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Maxey understood then and there how much winning meant to Embiid. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps tweeted Wednesday that Maxey...
Heading into this first-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors, a lot of people thought this would be an interesting drag-out type of series. The Sixers are more talented, but the Raptors have championship pedigree and have bothered Joel Embiid and the Sixers. However, two games in,...
Joel Embiid’s Game 3 buzzer-beater against the Toronto Raptors doesn’t have that much of an impact if you take a look at it. The Philadelphia 76ers were up 2-0 prior to the contest, and with the talent disparity, it’s hard to see them losing the playoff series.
TORONTO–The Philadelphia 76ers had yet to be tested in these NBA Playoffs after cruising to two easy wins at home to start this series with the Toronto Raptors. They took Game 1 by 20 points and then led by as many as 29 points in Game 2. On Wednesday...
Joel Embiid hit the game-winning three with 0.8 seconds in overtime to give the Sixers the commanding 3-0 series lead. “During this whole series I haven’t really thought about coming in here and trying to get my revenge,” Joel Embiid said postgame. “I think I’m more focused on trying to win the whole thing.”
Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes is out for Game 3 of their playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers, but the wait for his return won’t be too long. According to Raptors coach Nick Nurse, there is a possibility that Barnes plays in Game 4 at home. He has recovered well from his ankle injury, with the removal of his walking boot and lack of noticeable limp all good signs in his progress.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was the Game 3 hero on Wednesday night up in Canada, delivering a dagger 3-pointer in the final second of overtime to give the Sixers a 3-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors in the first round. It had to be an especially fulfilling moment for Embiid after Kawhi Leonard’s Game 7 buzzer-beater over him in Toronto in 2019.
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss at least two weeks after injuring his left knee Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks announced Thursday night that the three-time All-Star had undergone an...
James Harden hasn’t been his usual self in the first two games of the 2022 playoffs, and Skip Bayless doesn’t like what he has seen so far from the Philadelphia 76ers star. The Sixers dominated Games 1 and 2 against the Toronto Raptors, but it was Tyrese Maxey...
The Philadelphia 76ers walked into the locker room with a 67-52 lead over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs matchup. Led by star center Joel Embiid, who had a game-high 19 points at the half, the Sixers appeared to be in control of the contest, just as they were during their victory in the first game of the series. However, the Sixers received an injury scare when Embiid limped off to the locker room, as reported by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.
