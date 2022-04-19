SIXERS MAXEY MAKES MORE NOISE: 23 PTS, 9 BOARDS, 8 DIMES!

Joel Embiid's game-winning three proved to Nick Wright that unlike another player currently in the running for MVP, the Philadelphia 76ers' star has what it takes to carry his team in the playoffs. Nick compares Embiid to Hakeem Olajuwon, and while he isn't predicting the 76ers will win the Finals, he does believe Embiid leading his team to a 3-0 lead against the Toronto Raptors prove he's one of the most skilled big men in the league.

