Cochise County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Mountains above 5500 feet by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create...

alerts.weather.gov

Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin; Laramie East High Plains; Laramie Foothills and High Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND 437. * WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of 45 to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from noon to 9PM for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, 229, 230, and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountain Valley, and Fremont, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday for gusty winds and low relative humidity, for fire weather zones 221, 222, and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...224... 225...229...230 AND 233 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222... 224...225...229...230 AND 233 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...224...225...229 230 and 233. * Winds...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * Timing...For Thursday noon to 9 PM. For Friday 9 AM to 9 PM. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for extreme rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible over the northern half of the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over Powder River Pass.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills north of Deerfield Reservoir. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from noon to 9PM for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 224, 225, 229, 230, and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountain Valley, and Fremont, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Friday for gusty winds and low relative humidity, for fire weather zones 221, 222, and 224 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 221... 226...227...228...231...232...234...235...236 AND 237 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 221...226...227...228 231...232...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...South 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * Timing...9 AM to 9 PM Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Lightning... Dry lightning will be possible near the Kansas border. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread. Widespread blowing dust will reduce visibilities to near zero throughout the day.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY RED LODGE AND BEARTOOTH FOOTHILLS * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Perkins BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Perkins County. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Sweetwater County Snow/Blowing Snow Friday Night into Saturday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...West to northwest winds, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Eastern portions of Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Friday Night through Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change over to snow late Friday night toward sunrise. Exercise caution when driving, as visibility could drop quickly with snow covered roads.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches possible. 8-14 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible over the higher terrain of the mountain ranges. 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Northern Converse County, and 4-8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible in Southern Niobrara County. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph on Saturday afternoon creating near blizzard conditions. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, North Laramie Range, Northern Converse County, and Southern Niobrara County. Niobrara County would have areas confined along the Pine Ridge near and along Highway 20. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Near blizzard conditions will be possible by Saturday. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 16:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. Local gusts to 70 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Reduced visibility in the deserts from blowing dust.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

