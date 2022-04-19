Jordan Davis: How the player who ‘wasn’t supposed to be here’ became a Georgia football icon

Jordan Davis Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) after the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Jordan Davis often made it a point to tell reporters he wasn’t supposed to be here. In the course of the past season, here meant a lot of things for the 2022 NFL Draft hopeful.

Scoring a rushing touchdown on a senior day isn’t supposed to happen for 340-pound defensive tackles. Players who finish with 1.5 sacks aren’t supposed to win the Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player. Run stuffing defensive tackles don’t become the face of the best defense in recent college football memory.

